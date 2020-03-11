Police log

TUESDAY

-7:57 p.m.: criminal damaging. A total of $1,900 worth of damage to the hood and body, radiator, power steering pump and washer fluid tank on a white 2002 Hyundai was reported damaged at while parked in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-3:20 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. David T. Maynard, 43, 529 N. West Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:44 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires on a tan 2005 Dodge were reported damaged at while parked in the 800 block of Oak Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

-1 p.m.: theft — without consent. May Catherine Love, 58, 701 Park St., was arrested on theft charges.

-12:19 p.m.: warrant. Angel Brock, 34, 1508 Park St., was arrested on a warrant and on possession of drugs and criminal tools charges.

-11:42 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Lindsey R. Lucas, 30, 1135 Hilltop Ave., Apt. E, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:05 a.m.: violate protection order. Devin Lee Wilkins, 29, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested on violate protection order or consent charges.

-9:07 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Marisa Lyme, 18, 2224 N. Main Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:04 a.m.: theft. Chris E. Lovett, 42, 722 Michigan St., was arrested on theft charges.

MONDAY

-12:20 p.m.: criminal mischief. The fluorescent light bulbs in the parking lot at Harmon Park on St. Marys Road were reported to have been broken out.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:58 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:52 a.m. to 1:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-4:23 to 11:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

