Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-2:32 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-2:01 p.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to Save A Ton on state Route 119 to assist OSP.
TUESDAY
-8:55 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to Honda at Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of threats.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-10:27 a.m.: assist. Anna Police responded to assist the Health Department in the 300 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.
TUESDAY
-7:13 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report an iPhone was bought from the caller’s account.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-5:24 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Fire responded to the 100 block at Grandview Drive in McLean Township.
TUESDAY
-3:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block at Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.