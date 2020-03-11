Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:32 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-2:01 p.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to Save A Ton on state Route 119 to assist OSP.

TUESDAY

-8:55 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to Honda at Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of threats.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:27 a.m.: assist. Anna Police responded to assist the Health Department in the 300 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-7:13 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report an iPhone was bought from the caller’s account.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:24 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Fire responded to the 100 block at Grandview Drive in McLean Township.

TUESDAY

-3:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block at Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

