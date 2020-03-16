Police log

MONDAY

-9:17 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Yara M. Santana, 44, 213 S. Miami Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:17 a.m.: telephone harassment. Police are investigating a telephone harassment report.

SUNDAY

-7:26 p.m.: dogs running at large. Leslie Kimbler, 34, 349 Maple St., was arrested on a charge of dogs running at large.

SATURDAY

-9:05 p.m.: assault. A juvenile was arrested for an assault.

-8:53 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police were dispatched on a criminal trespassing at 2400 Wapakoneta Ave.

-7:45 p.m.: driving under the influence. Christopher McNew, 47, 233 1/2 N. West Ave., was arrested for OVI.

-7:41 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged at 636 S. Miami Ave.

-5:29 p.m.: warrant. Ronald David Lewis, 45, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-3:31 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

-3:01 p.m.: probation violation. Gregory Howery, 32, of Piqua, was arrested on a bench warrant.

-12:32 p.m.: theft. The theft of $60 was reported stolen at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-12:11 p.m.: warrant. Stephen Griffith, 37, 805 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-1:41 a.m.: contempt. Dedrah Lamb, 32, of Anna, was arrested on an contempt warrant.

FRIDAY

-9:14 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Mathew Purk, 37, 230 Jefferson St., Unit 80, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:03 p.m.: criminal damaging. A driver’s side mirror on a gray 2005 Buick was reported damaged in the 900 block of Park Street. The damage is set at $100.

-11:51 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Patricia Rush, 37, 140 Northwood Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:26 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Penny Plotner, 37, 618 Montrose St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

THURSDAY

-1:34 p.m.: misuse of credit card. A misuse of a credit card resulting in the theft of $96.57 was reported.

Crashes

Dillon K. Davis, 27, of Springfield, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:39 p.m.

Davis was legally parked on South West Avenue when he backed up and struck the vehicle parked behind him that is owned by Craig S. Clayton, 1222 E. Court St .

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:59 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:26 a.m. to 12:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-10:50 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to provide mutual aid on a fire call for Lockington Fire.

-3:15 a.m. to 10:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-9:35 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a two fire calls.

-6:38 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-10:53 a.m. to 9:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls; one was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

