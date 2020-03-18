Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:35 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 9700 block of Brandewie Road on the report of a theft from a debit card.

-7:24 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report of trash on the road that created a safety hazard on Fledderjohn Road at Southland Road in Van Buren Township.

-7:09 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training in Darke County.

MONDAY

-10:57 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to 603 Tacoma Trail on the report of the sound of prowlers outside of the residence.

-7:30 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the STAR House on the grounds of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-6:09 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 3990 Redmond Road in Loramie Township on the report of a scam.

Village log

MONDAY

-3:24 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of the theft of money and ammunition in the 12200 Wagner Drive in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:14 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-1:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15500 block of County Road 25A in Jackson Township.

-10:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

MONDAY

-3:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block at state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

