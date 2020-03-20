Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-11:29 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam call at 10535 Hathaway Road in Washington Township.

-8:28 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of East Shelby Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

-5:43 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a report a suspicious man stopped by to dry off at a residence in the 18000 block of state Route 119.

-2:50 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down near the railroad crossing at Lindsey Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:46 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to Hudson Road at East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Crashes

Andrew Steven Meyer, 20, 505 N. Second St., Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.

Meyer was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he failed to stop for stopped traffic and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Robert W. Felts, 31, 301 W. Walnut St., Botkins.

The tan 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis Meyer was driving was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

