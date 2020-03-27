Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:09 p.m.: found property. A Galaxy S10 E cellphone with clear phone case, valued at $600, was reported found in an alley at Oak Avenue and Grove Street. The phone appeared to have been converted to the factory reset or never been set up, the police report said.

-9:59 a.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

WEDNESDAY

-8:22 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police investigated a report of threats.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:38 to 3:05 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-4:21 to 9:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-3:29 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.