Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:35 p.m.: unauthorized use of a vehicle. An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported to the police.

TUESDAY

-9:50 p.m.: menacing. Police investigated a reported of threats in the 2oo block of South Miami Avenue.

Crashes

Victoria Jones, 24, of Vandalia, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:06 p.m.

Jones was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her at the red light at West Court Street that was driven by Terri L. Blankenship, 43, of Troy.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:29 p.m.

Quintin M. Belt, 18, 223 S. Vandemark Road, was traveling southbound on Vandemark Road when his front driver’s side tire fell off. The tire continued southbound and struck the residence at 126 S. Vandemark Road, damaging the railing of the stairs and left a tire mark on the home’s siding.

The home is owned by Joan Reiss.

• Kenneth Craig Miller, 44, 718 Ronan St., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:39 a.m.

Miller was traveling northbound on Third Avenue when he told police he must have fell asleep, lost control of his vehicle and then collided head-on with the parked vehicle facing the south in front of 633 Third Ave., which is owned by Chad D. Henry, 633, Third Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:52 a.m. to 12:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:41 p.m.: oil spill. Firefighters responded to an oil spill.

-4:48 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefightes responded for mutual aid to Lockington Fire.

-1:25 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-4:41 to 8:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

