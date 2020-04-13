Police log

SUNDAY

-6:54 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report a red 1998 Mitsubishi was egged in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-5:39 p.m.: violate protection order. Police received a report a protection order had been violated at an apartment at 2315 Collin Ave.

-3:49 p.m.: unauthorized use of vehicle. An unauthorized use — joy riding — of a Ford was reported to police.

SATURDAY

-11:30 p.m.: carrying concealed weapons. A male was reported to have a gun at 223 E. Court St. Initially police were unable to locate the individual, but later when they made contact with the male, he did not have a gun.

-7:37 p.m.: breaking and entering. A possible breaking and entering was reported at 102 N. Miami Ave.

-3:52 p.m.: criminal damaging. Siding on a house was reported damaged at 321 Mulberry Place. The damage is set at $100.

-2:16 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a black fire pit with legs, valued at $45, was reported stolen in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

FRIDAY

-9:37 p.m.: theft. A credit card was reported stolen in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

THURSDAY

-10:54 a.m.: theft — without consent. Kim Marie Palmer, 33, 910 Buckeye Ave., was arrested on theft charges after merchandise valued at $41 was reported stolen at the Family Dollar on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-9:27 a.m.: criminal damaging. An outside shed door lock and miscellaneous items were reported damaged, and two window air conditioners, valued at $500, were stolen in the 200 block of South Pomeroy Avenue. The damage is set at $101.

-6:53 p.m.: theft. Seventy-five doses of the medication Gabapentin were reported stolen in the 500 block of North West Avenue.

Crashes

Cody B. Anderson, 27, of Troy, was cited with signals before changing course after a two-vehicle crash on April 6, at 1:36 p.m.

Anderson was traveling eastbound in the left lane of the 1300 block of Michigan Street when he attempted to change lanes late due to the construction lane closure and failed to see and side-swiped the eastbound vehicle in right lane that was driven by Spencer Jenkins, 49, 133 N. Wilkinson Ave.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:15 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

–4:46 to 8:14 a.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-1 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

SATURDAY

-1:18 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-12:44 a.m. to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-9:35 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-8:26 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-5:45 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a two fire calls.

-9:47 a.m. to 4:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-8:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-5:16 to 10:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

