Police log

TUESDAY

-5:50 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

-12:59 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 3027 Summerfield Trail.

-10:44 a.m.: theft —without consent. Stefani K. Vaughn, 30, 2443 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. B, was arrested on theft without consent charges after $90 worth of merchandise was reported stolen at Karoc Marathon on Hoewisher Road.

-8:36 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged at a residence at 410 Oak Ave.

-9:56 a.m.: theft. A pink booster seat, black car seat, pink princess bike and a baby stroller were reported stolen from a 2004 Chevrolet in the 700 block of North Miami Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:32 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-5:43 to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:49 a.m. to 12:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

