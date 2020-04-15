Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:49 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a harassment report at 12401 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-12:49 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the report a wire was down in the roadway in the 11000 block of Fair Road in Washington Township.

-11:28 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies received a report about a suspicious car that sat in the driveway of 4888 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township for over five minutes.

-10:41 a.m.: bad checks. Deputies responded to a report a bad check was received at 9176 Turtle Creek Road in Turtle Creek Township.

TUESDAY

-4:44 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a harassment report at 9191 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:02 a.m.: counterfeit money. Botkins Police received a report counterfeit money was received at the Botkins Community Center on West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:14 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

TUESDAY

-3:56 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 5700 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

