Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:06 a.m.: theft. Deputies received a report a package was opened the previous day at 13348 Luthman Road.

-9:39 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle at 18250 Roettger Road in Van Buren Township.

THURSDAY

-5:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-4:54 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to a report of neighbor trouble at 2846 Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-7:36 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:49 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to mile marker 104 South on Interstate 75.

-12:26 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6400 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

THURSDAY

-10:13 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Police, Minster Fire and Life Squad and deputies responded to the 5700 block of Wells Road in McLean Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-5:55 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and deputies responded to a fire at mile marker 98 on I-75 north.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

