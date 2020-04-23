Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:34 a.m.: robbery. Deputies and Botkins and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 205 East South Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a Robbery.

-12:34 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a trespassing report at Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:13 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at The Way International on Wierwille Road in Van Buren Township.

-10:35 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 1420 N. Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

-8:21 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to report of neighbor trouble at 21581 Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-8:15 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to a burglary report at 5914 State Route 29 in Perry Township.

-8:12 p.m.: theft. Deputies are investigating a report of theft from disabled people in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-7:56 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to a burglary report at Cross Roads on Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:52 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a cyberbullying complaint at 13398 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-4:19 p.m.: pole down. Deputies responded to a report a pole was leaning over in the 16500 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-4:02 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report the Pemberton Post Office was broken into on Palestine Street in Perry Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:36 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to the report of the theft of packages from a front porch in the 100 block of North Linden Street.

-4:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police investigated a complaint at Casey’s General Store on South Main Street in McLean Township.

-4:01 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a crash at Select-Arc on Enterprise Drive in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-2:35 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.