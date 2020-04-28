Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-7:25 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police with a search at South Main Avenue at Sulphur Heights Hill in Clinton Township.

-6 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report at 5167 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

-5:48 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to a report a shop was broken into at 1301 Gearhart Road in Orange Township.

–4:51 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a report the caller’s field was damaged from being driven in the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-6:54 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Fort Loramie Police responded to a neighbor trouble report at 11919 State Route 362 in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 11100 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township

–10:33 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 11200 block of Fair Road in Washington Township.

-3:59 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney and Lockington Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 1000 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

MONDAY

-8:30 p.m.: fire. Fletcher and Port Jefferson Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a field fire.

-6:59 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Jason Way in Washington Township.

-6:47 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads, Anna, Lockington and Port Jefferson Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 400 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

-4:39 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3600 block of Very Street in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.