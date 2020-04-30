Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:18 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report at 3003 Russia Road in Loramie Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:49 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to a report of a crash at Speedway on East Main Street.

-5:30 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to a report a dirt bike and a go cart were in the road in the 6000 block of Stoker Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:59 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police investigated a threat or harassment complaint at the Marathon Station and Quick Check station on West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-4:29 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report trash was dumped at Trojan’s Den Pizza on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:24 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:49 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

-6:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Oakridge Drive in Franklin Township.

-3:29 p.m.: fire. Russia, Fort Loramie, Houston and Versailles Fire Departments and deputies responded to 847 Perin Road in Cynthian Township on the report of barn fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

