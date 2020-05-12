Police log

MONDAY

-11:56 p.m.: menacing. Police investigated an incident in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-3:03 p.m.: criminal damaging. A dark blue Nissan SUV was reported damaged at 813 Arrowhead Drive. The damage is set at $200.

-11:26 a.m.: menacing. Police investigated a menacing report in the 700 block of South Main Avenue.

SUNDAY

-8:26 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:41 to 10 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-5:44. to 7:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-3:27 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

