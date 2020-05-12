Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:51 a.m.: threats and harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment at 16890 State Route 47 in Salem Township.

MONDAY

-5:19 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of loud noise in the 2700 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-4:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report at 9365 State Route in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:54 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to the report a borrowed car had not been returned at 4431 Knoop Johnston Road in Orange Township.

-3:44 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted children services in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-3:26 p.m: threats and harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats at 9543 Riverview Place in Salem Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:20 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

MONDAY

-7:03 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 17500 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township.

-3:35 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

