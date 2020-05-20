Police log

TUESDAY

-7:22 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident.

-5:43 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police are investigating an alleged aggravated menacing incident.

-4 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of package of paint brushes in the 700 block of Campbell Road.

-10:46 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of two power generators, valued at $800, a Delta table saw, valued at $300, a large truck tool box, valued at $350, and a hot water heater, valued at $700, in the 100 block of North Wilkinson Avenue.

Crashes

Adrienna M. Cook, 22, 510 S. Wagner Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash at 2:38 p.m.

Cook was traveling eastbound in the 800 block of Taft Street when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the parked vehicle on the side of the street that is owned by Collin Cox, of Dayton.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:26 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-8:43 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-6:42 a.m.: HAZMAT. Firefighters responded to a HAZMAT call.

-6:29 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

TUESDAY

-10:36 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:52 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist Sidney Police.

-11:11 a.m. to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

