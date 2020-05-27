Police log

TUESDAY

-10:15 p.m.: domestic violence. Robert Gene Farmer, 37, 632 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-6:45 p.m.: theft. The theft of cellphone, valued at $500, was reported in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:50 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to remove a trespasser at 223 Dayton Avenue.

-12:24 p.m.: identity theft. Several unauthorized purchases were reported on a bank account in the 200 block of Doering Street.

-8:19 a.m.: theft. The theft of PNC Bank debit card was reported in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-12:19 a.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident in which a baggie containing a green leafy substance was seized in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue.

MONDAY

-6:58 p.m.: criminal trespass. Angela Myer, 44, of Piqua, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-3:53 p.m.: cruelty to animals. Darnell Keith Bailey, 21, of Lima, was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

-10:54 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires on black 2018 Chevrolet were reported damaged while parked in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue.

-5:12 a.m.: theft-deception. The theft of two packs of cigarettes was reported at an apartment at 805 Arrowhead Drive.

-3:01 p.m.: robbery. Police received a robbery report in which a pair of Jordan Retro One shoes, valued at $150, $40, a Moto cellphone, valued at $50, and a Mini Logo skateboard, valued at $90, were stolen in the 600 block of Chestnut Avenue.

SUNDAY

-11:24 p.m.: robbery. A robbery was reported on Clinton Avenue during which a wallet, a cellphone, $200, and an ID card were stolen.

-10:59 p.m.: burglary. Police investigated a burglary report at 1454 Garfield Ave.

FRIDAY

-3:58 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident from a traffic stop on Brooklyn Avenue at East Court Street, in which a fake $100 bill, meth, 10 doses of LSD and three doses of ecstasy were seized.

Crashes

Spencer D. Wells, 48, 457 Oakleaf Court, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:50 p.m.

Wells was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle at the red light at state Route 47 that was driven by Melissa L. Griffith, 49, 212 Ironwood Drive.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:03 p.m.

Alvin Poore, 53, 19541 Pence Road, was traveling eastbound on Russel Road when his driver’s side tire came off, crossed several lanes of travel and hit the westbound vehicle on Russel Road that was driven by Justin Stewart, 36, 113 W. Edgewood Drive. Stewart then drove over the tire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

