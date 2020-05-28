Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:25 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the report a barn was broken into that is located in the 15400 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-2:44 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to assist another unit in the 200 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-12:18 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to 18550 Suber Road in Green Township on the report a suspicious male came to the door.

WEDNESDAY

-11 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a crashed vehicle with no one around was in the 1000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

-9:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a jewelry theft report in the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

-7:54 p.m.: pole down. Deputies responded to a report a pole snapped and was in the yard at 17411 Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-6:16 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report of an antique gas pump in the 1800 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-6:11 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was laying on a power line at North Kuther Road at Russell Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:34 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:11 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to 21500 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-5:36 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and deputies responded to County Road 25A at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report of a field fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

