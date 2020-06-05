Village log

TUESDAY

-3:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of a crash in the 100 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-2:59 p.m.: pursuit. Port Jefferson Police responded to a pursuit at Lochard Road at Mason Road in Salem Township.

-10:46 a.m.: trespassing. Port Jefferson Police responded to a trespassing report at 106 E. Main Street in Salem Township.

May 30

-6:32 p.m.: drunk. Fort Loramie Police and deputies were dispatched to Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report several people were drinking in the park.

-2:45 a.m.: loud music. Botkins Police were dispatched to Ask Amy Staging on West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a party or loud music.

–12:03 a.m.: prowlers. Fort Loramie Police received a report someone pulled into the driveway at 11003 Brandewie Road in McLean Township and attempted to get into the vehicle parked there.

May 29

-9:37 p.m.: drunk. Botkins Police and deputies were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a drunk.

-4:16 p.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police responded to a harassment report the Anna Post Office on North Second Street.

-9:21 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training.

Crashes

Michael J. Smith, 30, of Elmendorf, Texas, was cited with improper passing after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:23 p.m.

Smith was traveling southeast in the 11,000 block of state Route 29 when he drove left of center to pass several vehicles that were backed up by farm machinery traveling on the roadway.

According to the crash report, Smith told deputies traffic was traveling about 35 mph and admitted to driving “about twice the speed limit; about 105 miles per hour” when passing. Smith told deputies no vehicles were approaching from the opposite direction.

Then, James L. Maynard, 32, of Salyersville, Kentucky, who was several cars behind the farm machinery, also drove left of center to pass the vehicles and tractor in front of him. Upon attempting to pass, Maynard pulled out into Smith’s path, and Smith rear-ended Maynard’s vehicle. Maynard then went off the left side of the roadway and into a field as a result of the collision.

Smith was cited, the report said, due to his excessive speed and because he failed to use due regard when passing.

Maynard was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

Smith’s red 2016 Ford Mustang was towed away by Manton Auto.

Maynard’s grey 2012 Chevrolet Colorado was taken from the scene by Wreckers Towing.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 1000 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township

-6:27 a.m.: medical. Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-1:28 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township

TUESDAY

-10:40 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 17400 block of Deweese Road in Perry Township.

-8:05 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 19000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

-12:29 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire in front of Tractor Supply on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-10:41 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 20900 block of Miami Shelby Road in Green Township.

MONDAY

-7:50 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 300 block of Walnut Street in Salem Township.

-7:01 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 3831 Freeman Drive in Turtle Creek Township on the report a neighbor had been burning plastic for numerous days.

-10:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 10200 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-9:36 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Greenback Road in Franklin Township.

-5:07 a.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 5600 block of state Route 29.

SUNDAY

-9:49 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 1500 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-9:28 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a small dumpster fire.

May 30

-9:35 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to 10811 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township on the report of a large fire.

-7:14 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 north on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

May 29

-10:06 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-7:13 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-1:50 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire responded to Elm Street at North Main Street on the report of two-vehicle crash.

-1o:24 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive in Clinton Township.

-9:28 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Police responded to 110 Tower Drive in McLean Township for a fire alarm.

May 28

-10:31 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

