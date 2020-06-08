Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:55 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report a residence in the 300 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township was broken into over the weekend.

-2:32 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threats or harassment report at 5775 Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-1:45 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the report lines and a box were pulled down from the side of the house at 5775 Knoop Johnston Road by a semitrailer.

-1 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of the theft of siding in the 4700 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

-8 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 5180 Stoker Road on the report of a trespassing on Saturday.

SUNDAY

-8:04 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to the report of a scam at 4141 Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-3:44 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies received a report kayakers were trespassing at 1550 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-3:30 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to the report of a scam at 4625 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-6:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 15633 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report a trailer that came unhooked from a vehicle crashed into the yard, causing damage.

-8:55 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat report at 17373 State Route 47 in Salem Township.

-12:19 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report a man was swinging a knife around in the 400 block of Woodward Way in Orange Township. Houston Rescue also responded to the scene.

SATURDAY

-11:33 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to the report someone shot-off fireworks in the 4700 block of Pampel Road in Loramie Township and then left.

-10:05 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to the report someone shot-off fireworks in the 3300 block of Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township.

-8:39 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 9000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

-6:12 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of loud music.

-5:08 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the report lines were broken on the east side of the road in the 3000 block of Knoop Johnston Road.

-4:06 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies received a report a person was on an ATV on the road with a child on it in the 1300 block of Logan Court in Clinton Township.

-1:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-8:11 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the report trash had been dumped in the front yard of 7381 Fort Loramie Swander’s Road in McLean Township.

-2:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report gunshots were heard in the 12800 block of Luthman Road in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-4:47 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to report a residence in the 18600 block of Montra Road in Jackson Township was broken into.

-3:09 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to trespass an individual at 5180 Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

-1:59 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies received a report young people on ATVs were driving fast on the road at Lochard Road at Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-12:57 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to trespass an individual at 209 W. Main St. in Salem Township.

THURSDAY

-10:18 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a report two males were fighting at Sav A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-6:55 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a scam report at 14150 Harmon Road in Franklin Township.

-6:41 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to report a residence in the 1500 block of Loy Road in Cynthian Township was broken into and items were stolen.

-3:57 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 14864 Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:04 a.m.: vandalism. Anna Police responded to a report a stop sign was vandalized at South Second Street at Young Street.

SUNDAY

-10:38 p.m.: fireworks. Jackson Center Police responded to the report of fireworks at the railroad crossing at Hamer Street in Jackson Township.

-3:36 p.m.: threats. Fort Loramie Police responded to the report of a threat at 11695 Eilerman Road in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-3:29 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Fire and deputies responded to 10373 Russell Road in Turtle Creek on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

THURSDAY

-4:09 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a theft at Casey’s General Store on South Main Street in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:52 a.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire, Sidney Medics and deputies responded to a crash with injuries report at Kirkwood Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-4:06 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2900 block of Miller Road in Loramie Township.

-2:09 a.m.: fire. Minster Fire responded to an activated smoke detector at 14611 Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-4:54 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-12:11 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8400 block of Miami Shelby Road in Washington Township.

-10:52 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-3:48 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-1:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 300 block of Sioux Street in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-9:56 p.m.: fire. Quincy Fire responded to Center Street at Main Street in Perry Township on the report furniture was on fire outside.

-8:58 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18700 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-4:24 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 4800 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-1:06 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police responded to a car versus motorcycle crash with injuries report near Casey’s General Store.

-9:08 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 5200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-8:58 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 20700 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

FRIDAY

-8:14 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire, Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at state Routes 119 and 29 in Van Buren Township.

-4:33 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a medical call in the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-11:40 a.m.: gas leak. Fort Loramie Fire and Police responded to a report a vehicles was leaking gas at Casey’s General Store.

-1:27 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 2700 block of River Road in Orange Township.

THURSDAY

-10:29 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 15200 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-10:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 18900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

-9:44 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and deputies responded to the 16800 block of Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

