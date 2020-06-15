Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at True Point on state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

SUNDAY

-7:15 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police in the 100 block of Woodhaven Drive in Orange Township.

-4:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report gun shots were heard in the 800 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

-3:31 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

SATURDAY

-11:46 p.m.: drunk. Deputies responded to a report an intoxicated person was attempting to leave a location in the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-10:16 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report three bike were stolen from a residence in the 3400 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township and then were dumped into the creek.

-9:12 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a drug report in the 100 West Main Street in Salem Township.

-10:54 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report a deceased K9 was dumped at 9312 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

-8:35 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Cridersville Police at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-1:05 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to 4625 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on a report a vehicle was parked along side the road.

FRIDAY

-4:12 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report there were “squatters” living on the property at 3409 Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a harassment report at 10360 Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-5:29 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the report trash was thrown on the caller’s property at 18340 Wones Road in Jackson Township.

-9:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a new transport vehicle’s windshield was cracked at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

SUNDAY

-7:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report a neighbor was shooting guns in the 12400 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-11:11 a.m.: assist other unit. Jackson Center Police and deputies assisted Cridersville Police at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-9:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report people were shooting guns in the woods in the 10000 block of state Route 364 in McLean Township.

-9:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of a crash in the 11,000 block of West College Street in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-5:36 p.m.: fire. Botkins Police responded to a burn complaint at 105 West St. in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-6:48 a.m.: gas leak. Maplewood and Port Jefferson Fire Departments responded to 18121 Herring Road in Salem Township responded to a report propane was leaking from an outdoor tank.

SUNDAY

-1:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-1:11 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle crash in the 3000 block of West Russell Road.

-4:45 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to 13574 Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report a grain bin fire rekindled in one small area.

-12:17 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-9:29 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 17000 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of a large fire.

-6:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Fire and deputies on the report of an ATV crash at 17588 Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

-6:17 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Walnut Street in Salem Township.

-5:43 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Lacey Avenue in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-10:13 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-5:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-4:22 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the report of a three-vehicle crash at state Route 29 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:49 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

