Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:25 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to 16631 Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on an identity theft report.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:55 a.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police responded to 120 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing.

-10:58 a.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to 505 E. College St. in Jackson Township on a report of threats or harassment.

MONDAY

-4:54 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to 7381 Fort Loramie Swander Road in McLean Township on a report of the theft of money from a utility provider.

Crashes

Michelle A. Poeppelman, 54, 11499 Meranda Road, Anna, was cited with failure to yield when turning left after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:22 p.m.

Poeppelman was traveling southbound on state Route 29 when she turned left onto Hardin Wapak Road in front of the northwest vehicle on state Route 29, driven by Sarah Renee Giere, 27, of Westchester Township. The collision caused Poeppelman and Giere’s vehicle to slide together and hit the stopped vehicle at the stop sign facing the south on Hardin Wapak Road that was driven by Craig William Inman, 66, 12521 Hardin Wapak Road, Sidney.

Giere was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:43 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries in the 6000 block of Darke Shelby Road in Cynthian Township.

–11:59 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County.

-11:41 a.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 17600 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township

–12:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of East Main Street.

MONDAY

-8:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County.

-7:24 p.m.: crash with injuries. New Bremen Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire and deputies responded to the report of a one-vehicle crash at state Route 274 at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-6:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Linkensmith Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-4:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

