Police log

MONDAY

-10:28 p.m.: criminal damage. A vinyl privacy fence was reported damaged in the past at 704 North Spruce Ave. The damage is set at $300.

-7:59 p.m.: menacing. Barbara Ferree, 61, 1050 N. Main Ave., was arrested on menacing charges.

-11:04 a.m.: probation violation. Amber D. Lewis, 39, 2342 Collin Drive, was arrested on a probation violation warrant after she turned herself in.

-9:51 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Gerald Edwards, 45, 314 Brooklyn Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

SUNDAY

-2:34 p.m.: warrant. Brittany Rice, 30 1959 Michigan St., Room 229, was arrested on an outstanding Auglaize County warrant.

FRIDAY

-7:55 p.m.: driving under the influence. Michael S. Mowery, 52, 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Unit 27, was served a summons for OVI from a Jan. 31 incident.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:55 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-1:05 a.m. to 12:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

MONDAY

-9:59 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

–1:03 to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

