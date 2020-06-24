Police log

TUESDAY

-1:49 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on East Parkwood Street.

MONDAY

-4:21 p.m.: warrant. Elizabeth Kindell, 31, at large, was arrested on Miami County warrant.

-12:40 p.m.: theft. Tara Rae Wilson, 30, of Marion, was arrested on theft charges after $43.44 worth of merchandise was reported stolen at Family Dollar on Wapakoneta Avenue.

SUNDAY

-3:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. Brake lines on a Chevrolet were reported damaged in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-1:14 p.m.: criminal simulation. Counterfeit money was reported received at Little Caesar’s Pizza on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Crashes

Peggy S. Brooks, 50, of Spencerville, was cited with operation without reasonable control after two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 8:23 p.m.

Brooks was attempting to turn eastbound onto East Hoewisher Road from Wapakoneta Avenue when she struck the eastbound vehicle on East Hoewisher Road at the intersection of Wapakoneta Avenue that was driven by John W. Johnson III, 48, 719 Arrowhead Drive., Apt. A.

• Marion Drake Creager, 18, of Piqua, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.

Creager was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he ran a red light and hit the eastbound vehicle on South Street that was driven by Dawn Sabrina Bevans, 25, 306 1/2 Park St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:15 to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

