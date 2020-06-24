Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-1:40 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.
TUESDAY
-11:47 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of loud music/party in the 800 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.
-9:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at County Road 25A in Franklin Township.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-10:12 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training.
TUESDAY
-7:05 p.m.: theft. Anna Police were dispatched to Speedway on East Main Street on the report of a theft.
-5:24 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 300 block of South Main Avenue in Clinton Township.
-3:10 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police responded to a vandalism report in the 12000 Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-11:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 19400 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township.
-2:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.
TUESDAY
-8:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.
-5:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.