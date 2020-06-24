Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:40 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

TUESDAY

-11:47 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of loud music/party in the 800 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

-9:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:12 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training.

TUESDAY

-7:05 p.m.: theft. Anna Police were dispatched to Speedway on East Main Street on the report of a theft.

-5:24 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 300 block of South Main Avenue in Clinton Township.

-3:10 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police responded to a vandalism report in the 12000 Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 19400 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township.

-2:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-8:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-5:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

