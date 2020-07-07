Police log
MONDAY
-4:03 a.m.: forgery. Police are investigating a report of a forgery in the amount of $3,050.19.
-12:25 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.
-10:04 a.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.
-8:46 a.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-3:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.
MONDAY
-1:33 to 2:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.
-11:39 to 1:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.