Police log

MONDAY

-4:03 a.m.: forgery. Police are investigating a report of a forgery in the amount of $3,050.19.

-12:25 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-10:04 a.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

-8:46 a.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

MONDAY

-1:33 to 2:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-11:39 to 1:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.