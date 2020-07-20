Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:26 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a trailer and other items in the 800 block of Patterson Road in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-7:41 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report of threats.

-4:01 to 8:09 p.m.: tree down. Deputies received nine reports of trees or lines down.

-3:07 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to a report someone was trying to get into a residence in the 2200 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-8:11 p.m.: loud music/party. Deputies responded to a report of loud noise in the 15100 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-7:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report a bullet was found on a property in the 11600 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-7:26 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in which multiple vehicles parked on the caller’s property in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-2:17 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 10600 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-10:52 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted OSP with a traffic stop at state Route 47 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:22 p.m.: ATV complaints. Deputies responded to a report go-karts were speeding in the 10300 block of White Horse Trail in Washington Township.

-7:49 p.m.: ATV complaints. Deputies responded to a report go-karts were speeding in the 10000 block of Museum Trail in Washington Township.

-4:07 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Milligan Court at Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-5:28 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police and deputies responded to a report of the theft of alcohol from Speedway on East Main Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:31 a.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township.

-6:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the 14900 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-1:42 a.m.: fire. Russia, Houston and Lockington Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 8800 Lehman Road in Washington Township on the report of the smell of smoke in a residence.

SUNDAY

-5:32 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire and OSP responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash with injuries at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.

-4:35 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Loramie Township.

-10:40 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Emerald Court.

SATURDAY

–6:20 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at East Mason Road at Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-3:03 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 11800 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-11:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15200 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-8:54 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-8:13 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and deputies responded to the 3600 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on a report of smoke in the area.

-1:25 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

