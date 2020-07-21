Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:35 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a report a car was keyed in the 18600 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-12:32 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report people were walking around the house.

MONDAY

-10:59 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 18600 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report people were walking around outside of the house.

-7:12 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at mile marker 92 on Interstate 74 north.

-4:57 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 5600 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-3:54 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report in the 3500 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

Crashes

Vicky Gunlock, 53, of Springboro, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gunlock was traveling northbound on I-75 when she lost control of her vehicle and hit the media cable barrier at mile marker 99.

Gunlock was transported to Wilson Health by Anna Rescue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-10:59 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

MONDAY

-5:58 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5200 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-5:18 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

