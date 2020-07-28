Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:14 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of the theft of a gun in the 800 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.

-2:42 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of a threat in the 7200 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:55 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to Houston High School on Houston Road on the report a window was shot out overnight.

MONDAY

-3:59 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report in the 13000 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township the caller may have found a stolen camper.

Village log

MONDAY

-3:44 p.m.: scam. Botkins Police are investigating a scam complaint made in the 300 block of Spruce Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:51 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries at state Route 29 at Cisco Road.

-1:13 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney Medics and Lockington Fire responded to the 12800 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-12:35 p.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire, Houston Rescue, deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a a car crashed into a pole in the 2000 block of River Road.

-10:32 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-9:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of Winding Ridge Road in Franklin Township.

-8:13 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Voisard Street in Loramie Township.

-6:06 a.m.: fire. Russia, Fort Loramie Fire Departments and deputies assisted in Darke County with a barn fire.

MONDAY

-4:39 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7000 block of Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

