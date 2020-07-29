Police log

TUESDAY

-11:53 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a lawnmower, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 800 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:04 p.m.: theft. An unknown amount of laundry detergent and paper towels, valued at $500, was reported stolen at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-5:45 p.m.: burglary. A black Xbox One, valued at $300, and an Xbox controller, valued at $50, were reported stolen in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-11:25 a.m.: criminal damaging. A wire was reported cut at a residence in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-8:42 a.m.: criminal damaging. A passenger’s side door on a black 2020 Suburban was reported damaged at Menards on North Lester Avenue. The damage is set at $1,000. Police are investigating.

-8:31 a.m.: warrant. Benjamin Ross Fahnestock, 30, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:04 a.m.: identity theft. The unauthorized use of personal information was reported to police.

-5:18 a.m.: warrant. Jonathan Ray Owens, 26, Sidney, was arrested on an active Auglaize County warrant.

MONDAY

-1:24 p.m.: criminal damaging. A Douglas tire, valued at $90, was reported to have been punctured in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

Crashes

Faith H. Kaminski, 21, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:53 a.m.

Kaminski was stopped at the red light facing the north on South Fourth Avenue when she backed up to allow room for a turning semitrailer and hit a the stopped vehicle behind her that was driven by Jessica P. Leffel, 32, of Sidney.

• William Thomas Wion, 54, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, July 23, at 1 p.m.

Wion was stopped in traffic on Wapakoneta Avenue behind the vehicle driven by Larry A. Worden, 52, of Sidney, and he started to move forward and struck the rear of Worden’s vehicle because he thought the light turned green.

• Madyna Nage, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way through highway after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 22, at 10:59 a.m.

Nage was pulling from the stop sign on Grove Street at the intersection of Fourth Avenue when she collided with the southbound vehicle driven by Trenna D. Dunn, 58, of Sidney, that was attempting to make a left turn onto Grove Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

