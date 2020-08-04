Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:29 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit on Interstate 75 in Auglaize County.

MONDAY

-11:23 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report in the 2900 block of Jonathan Drive in Clinton Township.

-4:22 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched on the report all of a vehicle’s tires were flattened in the 3100 block of West Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:08 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12200 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-11:20 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Anna Rescue conducted two CO investigations in the 400 block of Ruby Court in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-3:10 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to a crash with injuries in the 7300 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

