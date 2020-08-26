Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:54 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at Reineke Schipper Road at state Route 274 in Jackson Township.

-4:52 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training in the 700 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-1:51 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies received a report someone turned a key on to a lawn mower in the 9500 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township.

TUESDAY

-9:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies received a report nails were once again dumped into a driveway in the 14400 block of Runor Drive in Orange Township.

-6:41 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report kids were riding an ATV with one sitting on the handlebars.

-3:18 p.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to Dawson Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a school bus passing.

SATURDAY

-2:26 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Houston Road at Roeth Road in Loramie Township.

-1:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 10500 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report of a scam on eBay.

-11:38 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at County Road 25A at Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-10:04 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 16100 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township about the caller’s information being used to scam people.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police responded to the Dollar General on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report someone was “dumpster diving.”

FRIDAY

-10:42 p.m.: trespassing. Anna and Botkins Police were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street on the report of a trespassing

-8:25 p.m.: loud noise. Botkins Police responded to a report of a loud noise coming from the DP&L substation on Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-6:20 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 6000 Jackson Road in Perry Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:46 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to Greenback Road at South Main Street in McLean Township.

-7:07 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-5:40 a.m.: fire alarm. Russia Fire responded to 138 N. Liberty St. in Loramie Township for a fire alarm.

TUESDAY

-6:06 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 10300 block of Fiebiger Drive in Salem Township.

-4:36 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3600 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

–1:35 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Darke County for a fire call.

-7:34 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8700 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-11:08 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

