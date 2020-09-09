Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-8:06 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-5:32 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report of a crash.
-1:42 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.
TUESDAY
-5:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Tawawa Maplewood Road at Thompson Road in Perry Township on the report a truck ran over a stop sign and then continued on.
-5:03 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree limb was down at Houston Road at Pampel Fair Road in Loramie Township.
MONDAY
-1:05 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 17200 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on a report of the theft of a political sign.
-12:14 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township on a report a neighbor was revving their engine.
-12:14 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report a black GMC truck kept driving around a residence in the 400 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.
SUNDAY
-9:38 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report kids would ring a doorbell and then run off from a residence in the 9700 block of Kuther Road in Franklin Township.
-4:39 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township on the report someone knocked on a window.
SATURDAY
-11:19 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to the report of loud music at Camp Qtokee on state Route 29 in Franklin Township.
-5:39 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 19200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.
-12:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a flag.
-12:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 17100 block of Sunset Drive in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a wallet.
FRIDAY
-11:04 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report someone knocked on a window and ran off.
Village log
SUNDAY
-7:22 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report a telephone box was damaged.
SATURDAY
-6:13 p.m.: ATV complaint. Anna Police investigated an ATV complaint in the 300 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.
-3:06 p.m.: harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to a harassment report in the 400 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.
-10:12 a.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to the 200 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of a yard sign.
-6 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at Jackson Center city offices on South Linden Street.
FRIDAY
-11:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of people shooting in the 9600 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township.
-7:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Newport Road at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-5:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of James Street in Jackson Township.
-1:34 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4700 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.
TUESDAY
-8:38 p.m.: mutual aid. Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue maned Sidney Fire Station No. 1 while Sidney firefighters were on another call.
MONDAY
-8:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9200 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.
-11:22 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 10900 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.
-11:06 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.
SUNDAY
-8:16 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.
-5:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.
-3:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
-11:25 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.
SATURDAY
-4:42 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to 11743 Fair Road in Washington Township on the report of a miscellaneous fire.
-4:04 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5100 block of Dormire Road in Perry Township.
-9:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Fire and Rescue responded to the 500 block of West Main Street.
-7:04 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive on the report of a rekindled fire.
-6:40 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
-12:09 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire, Houston Fire and deputies responded to Russell Road at Wright Puthoff Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a crash.
FRIDAY
-11:44 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Wabash Street in McLean Township.
-10:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.
-9:46 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the unit block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.
-4:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.
-3:12 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 north on the report of a fire on the side of the road.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.