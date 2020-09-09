Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:06 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-5:32 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report of a crash.

-1:42 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

TUESDAY

-5:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Tawawa Maplewood Road at Thompson Road in Perry Township on the report a truck ran over a stop sign and then continued on.

-5:03 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree limb was down at Houston Road at Pampel Fair Road in Loramie Township.

MONDAY

-1:05 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 17200 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on a report of the theft of a political sign.

-12:14 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township on a report a neighbor was revving their engine.

-12:14 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report a black GMC truck kept driving around a residence in the 400 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-9:38 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report kids would ring a doorbell and then run off from a residence in the 9700 block of Kuther Road in Franklin Township.

-4:39 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township on the report someone knocked on a window.

SATURDAY

-11:19 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to the report of loud music at Camp Qtokee on state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-5:39 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 19200 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

-12:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a flag.

-12:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 17100 block of Sunset Drive in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a wallet.

FRIDAY

-11:04 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report someone knocked on a window and ran off.

Village log

SUNDAY

-7:22 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report a telephone box was damaged.

SATURDAY

-6:13 p.m.: ATV complaint. Anna Police investigated an ATV complaint in the 300 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:06 p.m.: harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to a harassment report in the 400 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-10:12 a.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to the 200 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of a yard sign.

-6 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at Jackson Center city offices on South Linden Street.

FRIDAY

-11:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of people shooting in the 9600 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township.

-7:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Newport Road at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

-1:34 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4700 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.

TUESDAY

-8:38 p.m.: mutual aid. Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue maned Sidney Fire Station No. 1 while Sidney firefighters were on another call.

MONDAY

-8:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9200 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-11:22 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 10900 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-11:06 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-8:16 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-5:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

-3:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-11:25 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-4:42 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to 11743 Fair Road in Washington Township on the report of a miscellaneous fire.

-4:04 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5100 block of Dormire Road in Perry Township.

-9:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Fire and Rescue responded to the 500 block of West Main Street.

-7:04 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive on the report of a rekindled fire.

-6:40 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-12:09 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire, Houston Fire and deputies responded to Russell Road at Wright Puthoff Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a crash.

FRIDAY

-11:44 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Wabash Street in McLean Township.

-10:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.

-9:46 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the unit block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-4:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:12 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 north on the report of a fire on the side of the road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

