Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 9600 block of state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of harassing texts.

MONDAY

-6:09 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 13400 block of Renee Drive in Van Buren Township on the report of a scam.

-5:20 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 9500 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

SUNDAY

-7:30 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report people were riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes through private property.

-3:03 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle hit a guardrail at North Kuther Road at West Russell Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:10 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 3800 block of Canal Road in McLean Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

SUNDAY

-3:49 p.m.: ATV complaint. Botkins Police investigated a dirt bike complaint at Botkins Road at Kentner Road in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:18 a.m.

Terry Lee Bernard, 66, of Springboro, was traveling southbound on state Route 66 when his vehicle went off the west side of the road, struck a culvert and the landscaping on top of the culvert, then continued down a slight embankment, rolled onto its top, and struck several small trees before coming to a stop in a woods.

Bernard and his passenger Shari L. Bernard, 54, also of Springboro, were both transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

Deputies and Fort Loramie Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The grey 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Bernard was driving was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.

• Taylor L. Schlosser, 28, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1:42 a.m.

Schlosser was traveling eastbound in the 120000 block of Meranda Road when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Ryan T. Geuy, 36, of Jackson Center.

Schlosser’s white 2013 GMC Terrain was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing.

• Bill Joe Beaver, 19, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on private property on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 5:17 p.m.

Beaver was backing eastbound on Thompson Road when he went off the roadway and hit a stop sign at the intersection with Tawawa Maplewood Road.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 3:06 a.m.

Gurdial S. Sandhu, 54, of Bramalea, Ontario, Canada, and Feroz Hussain, 52, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, both had their semitrailers parked facing the west in the Anna Truck Stop parking lot on state Route 119, and when Sandhu was attempting to pull out of his parking spot, from the left of Hussain, he turned right, toward the north, cut the turn too sharp and hit the left front portion of Hussain’s tractor with his trailer.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to the mile marker 102 on I-75 on the report of a crash with injuries involving a car and a semi.

-9:12 a.m.: fire alarm. Jackson Center Fire responded to Airstream on West Pike Street for a fire alarm.

MONDAY

-3:28 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-2:45 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Loramie Township.

-1:01 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of South Liberty Way in McLean Township.

-11:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-1:03 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-10:15 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive.

-7:23 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

-7:13 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and deputies responded to the 4800 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a motorcycle crash with injuries.

-6:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and deputies responded to the 16800 block of Southland Road in Dinsmore Township.

-4:01 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

-3 p.m.: gas leak. Anna Fire was dispatched to 203 S. Linden Ave. in Franklin Township on the report of a possible gas leak.

-2:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of Mary Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Waterford Court in Jackson Township.

-8:22 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-11:22 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

–3:39 to 8:46 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to calls in the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:39 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 4200 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-6:48 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to mile marker 102 on I-75 on the report of a fire in some trees in the area.

-4:08 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

