Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:56 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:58 p.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training in Preble County.

-2:37 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of an ID.

-2:37 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report of an identity theft.

TUESDAY

-5:52 p.m.: assist other unit. Anna Police assisted OSP with a search at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township.

Crashes

Cameron David Sharp, 28, of Minster, was cited with failure to control after single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:32 a.m.

Sharp went off the roadway to the right, rolled several times and then came to a final stop on its wheels.

The vehicle was disabled and unoccupied when deputies arrived on the scene of the crash.

• Jackie A. Lallemand, 62, of DeGraff, was cited with failure to yield while turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:39 p.m.

Lallemand was traveling northbound on County Road 35 when she crossed over state Route 47 west and into the pathway of an eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Irene Lenore Winner, 19, of DeGraff. The collision then caused Winner’s vehicle to hit a utility pole.

Lallemand was transported by Quincy EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital. Her 1997 Honda Cr-V was towed from the scene by Wren’s.

The brown 2010 Honda Cr-V Winner was driving was also towed away by Wren’s.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:26 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 11700 block of Fair Road in Washington Township.

-2:12 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

–12:50 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney Medics and deputies responded to the 800 Aiken Road in Washington Township.

-11:40 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12200 block of Short Road in McLean Township.

-9:59 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

-7:09 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 200 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township.

-1:19 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

–12:59 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the 8200 Stoker Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-9:14 p.m.: medical. Anna Fire responded to the 12500 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township.

-7:09 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-7:13 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:37 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Rescue and Russia, Houston and Versailles Fire Departments responded to 7310 Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a barn fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.