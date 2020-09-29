Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:31 p.m.: investigated complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-10:41 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to an identity theft report in the 13500 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township.

-12:18 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at CVS Pharmacy on Fourth Avenue.

MONDAY

-9:23 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at North Main Avenue at East Poplar Street in Clinton Township.

-7:26 p.m.: K9 person tracking. Deputies were dispatched to Miami County for a K9 person tracking.

-6:54 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to trespassing at Only Believe Ministries on Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

A Friday evening single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 north that sent two to the hospital, one of which was taken by CareFlight, is still under investigation, according to the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Michael Washington, 34, of Lima, was traveling northbound in the left lane at mile marker 107 on I-75 at 5:06 p.m., when his white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck went off the left side of the road and hit the median barrier. After hitting the barrier, the pickup then crossed back over to the right into the northbound lanes, sliding sideways to the right side, and rolled before coming to a final stop on the right side of the roadway.

Washington was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious injuries. His passenger, Kiara Jackson, 27, of Lima, was taken by Botkins EMS to Wilson Health with minor injuries, OSP said.

Anna Rescue also responded to the scene of the crash. Miller’s Auto towed the pickup away.

Citations are pending as the incident remains under investigation.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:45 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2200 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-11:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads responded to the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-11:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to mile marker 97 on I-75 north in Franklin Township.

-5:22 a.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Fire and deputies responded to a crash with injuries in Miami County.

-4:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 13500 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-9:31 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-8:54 p.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire, Houston Rescue and deputies responded to a report parked cars were hit in the 1900 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.

-4:11 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 18600 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-3:59 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Anna Rescue Squads and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 13500 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-3:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 600 block of Winding Ridge Lane in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

