Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to East Court Street at South Main Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-1:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the Sidney High School on Campbell Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-12:53 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report trash was dumped at East Lockington and River Roads in Orange Township.

-12:43 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 16600 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report a fraudulent bank loan was opened.

WEDNESDAY

-7:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Fort Loramie Swanders Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:22 p.m.: trespassing. Anna Police was dispatched to a property in the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township on a report of a trespassing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:59 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2200 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

