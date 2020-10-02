Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:15 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Mason Road in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-8:17 a.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report in the 16400 block of Easy Avenue of Van Buren Township.

-7:12 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 400 block of East Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of power tools from a truck.

-2:46 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search in Miami County.

THURSDAY

-7:31 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs.

-6:40 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a rear-end crash in the 12400 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:06 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at at the Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:57 p.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-3:31 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report a tree was down in the roadway in the 5000 block of Short Road in Cynthian Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:41 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Circle K on East State Street on the report of a theft.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:49 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 700 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-8:33 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 12400 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Police and responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

