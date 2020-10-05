Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:41 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the Dollar General on East Main Street on a report a female tried to pass fake money.

-noon: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report in the 9300 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

-10:52 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 16700 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.

-9:24 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was stolen off of trailer in the 3300 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-7:36 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

SUNDAY

-5:16 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded trespassing report at a property in the 2600 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-9:15 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the 9800 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-2:40 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 19300 block of Fledderjohn Road in Van Buren Township on a report of the theft of copper wire.

SATURDAY

-12:40 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

FRIDAY

-7:31 p.m.: drugs. Deputies investigated a report of drugs in the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of a crash in the 100 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-4:07 p.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police responded to a scam report in the 800 block of Mount Vernon Place in Clinton Township.

-4:03 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a crash at state Route 362 at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:48 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 500 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-9:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-7:57 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Sidney Medics and deputies responded to the 10800 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

-5:36 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Houston Rescue and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Voisard Street in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-10:44 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 3600 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-7:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 3500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

SATURDAY

-2:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Davis Street in Jackson Township.

-12:34 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren Township Fire Departments and deputies responded to 17015 Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township for a structure fire.

-10:06 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-11:41 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12400 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

