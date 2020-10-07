Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-3:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of a theft of a credit card number at a property in the 14400 state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-5:48 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Village Parkway in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of child support money.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 3700 block of Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:29 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:25 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to man the Piqua Fire Station.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

