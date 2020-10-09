Police log

FRIDAY

-1:53 a.m.: theft — without consent. Fraudulent activity was reported on a Kroger credit card in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

THURSDAY

-5:57 p.m.: warrant. Chayce A. Roberts, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:53 p.m.: contempt. Jerry Swain, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-2:37 p.m.: resisting arrest. Lucas M. Fitzgerald, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant, resisting arrest and on theft — deception charges after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $382.19.

-12:51 p.m.: theft. Pages L. Smith, 50, Piqua, was arrested on theft — without consent and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer charges after Menard’s on Lester Avenue reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $3,205.36.

Crashes

Andrew L. Moore, 20, of Anna, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:40 a.m

Moore was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he did not see stopped traffic in front of him because he was eating. According to the police report, once he saw the stopped traffic, he attempted to avoid a crash by going into the emergency area, but struck the side rear bumper of the stopped vehicle facing the east on state Route 47 in the left lane that was driven by Amy E. Chupp, 41, of Sidney.

• Devontae Weatherspoon, 21, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:24 p.m.

Weatherspoon was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when he struck the stopped vehicle in front of him at the red light at Sixth Avenue that was driven by Rebecca Honaker, 26, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:51 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas leak.

-6:52 a.m.: standby. Medicsresponded to standby for the police SWAT team.

-6:34 a.m. to 1:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls; one call was for mutual aid.

THURSDAY

-8:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-8:58 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak.

-8:14 a.m.: odor. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas odor.

-7:31 a.m. to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

-3:37 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas leak.

WEDNESDAY

-8:28 to 9:54p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:25 to 9:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-11:59 p.m.: odor. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas odor.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

