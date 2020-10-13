Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:32 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

-11:54 a.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to a report of a low hanging line the 3600 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-6:35 a.m.: loud party. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of a loud party.

-2 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the report three subjects are on the property of Storage Express on Riverside Drive in Clinton.

MONDAY

-10:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 7900 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

-7:57 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down and blocking the road at Short Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-7:26 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of a fight.

-6:23 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to Hardin Wapakoneta Road at Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a stolen northbound blue Hyundai Elantra.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:44 p.m.

Dane C. Blumenstock, 25, of Union City, was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he caught up to and began to pass the vehicle in front of him, driven by Jay D. Brumbaugh, 51, of Sidney, on the left. According to the crash report, Brumbaugh did not see Blumenstock passing him and when he began to turn to the south hit the passing vehicle on its right side.

Blumenstock’s grey 2019 Nissan Sentra was towed away by Meyers Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-7:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.