Police log

FRIDAY

-3:09 a.m.: telecommunications fraud. Police are investigating a report a cellphone was hacked in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

THURSDAY

-11:48 p.m.: found property. A Harley Davidson saddle bag, valued at $150, that contains mounting gear for the right side of a motorcycle, was found in the roadway in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road and was placed into evidence at the Sidney Police Department.

-7:14 p.m.: warrant. Sammy Lee OQuinn, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a county warrant.

-4:58 p.m.: obstructing official business. Shane Michael Brannon, 21, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested on obstructing official business charges.

-1:30 p.m.: contempt. Matthew Tucker, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on multiple charges, including: domestic violence, a probation violation, violation of a protection order, theft and on a contempt warrant.

-9:57 a.m.: criminal damaging. The front and rear windows on a green 1998 Buick was reported damaged in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road. The damage is set at $400.

Oct. 7

-7:57 a.m.: juvenile delinquent. A male juvenile was verbally served to appear in court after if was reported the prescribed drug, Cyclobenzaprine, was found in his bedroom.

Crashes

Amanda L. Fournier, 32, of Covington, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.

Fournier was traveling southbound on Stolle Avenue when she did not stop in time and struck the rear of stopped vehicle in front of her at the red light at Michigan Street that was driven by Tammie S. Harrod, 44, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:03 to 8:27 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-1:05 to 10:07 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

THURSDAY

-11:50 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to two automobile crashes.

-11:38 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-11:27 a.m. to 11:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

