Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:55 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 1400 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-11:29 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 2000 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-10:49 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report someone was moving onto the caller’s property in the 300 block of West Canal Street in Salem Township.

-10:12 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on a report the caller’s old license plate was being used.

-6:59 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training in Preble County.

-4:53 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report a road was across the roadway.

-4:15 a.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to the Black Bear Inn on County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a fight.

Village log

MONDAY

-6:29 p.m.: drugs. Jackson Center Police responded to a report people were using drugs in the 200 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Crashes

Simon Dennis Wells, 38, of Bellefontaine, was arrested for OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:41 p.m.

Wells was traveling southbound in the 20,000 block of state Route 47, nearing a sharp left curve, when he failed to negotiate the curve and went of the roadway to the right into the yard of 21070 State Route 47, causing damage. His vehicle then struck a tree on its right side and causing it to spin around before coming to a final rest facing the west.

Wells walked away from the scene and was later located by deputies. Wells denied injury and refused transport to the hospital.

Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

Wells’ 2010 Dodge Challenger was towed away by Wreckers.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:37 a.m.

Amber Nicole Kinnison, 20, of Maplewood, was traveling westbound in the 18,000 block of Meranda Road and when going around a slight curve to the left, she went off the right side of the roadway and side-swiped a power pole, causing damage to the right side of the vehicle.

According to the crash report, Kinnison said an unknown eastbound pickup truck came into her lane of travel, causing her to go off the right side of the road. The other vehicle allegedly did not stop and continued on.

Kinnison’s white 2017 Jeep Wrangler was towed from the scene by Rose Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:14 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

MONDAY

-7:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 16600 block of Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township.

-7:21 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, deputies and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2700 block of Fort Recovery Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.