Police log

FRIDAY

-2:52 a.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating a report of a domestic violence incident.

THURSDAY

-7:29 p.m.: domestic violence. Lester Edward Utley, 56, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-5:55 p.m.: domestic violence. A juvenile was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-1:51 p.m.: theft. Lauren M. Shie, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on theft charges after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise, valued at $576. The merchandise was recovered.

-11:33 a.m.: contempt. Daniel Bostick, 18, of Troy, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-9:57 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at property in the 200 block of East Court Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:04 to 11:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls; one was a mutual aid call.

THURSDAY

-9:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-11:22 a.m. to 11:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

