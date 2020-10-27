Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:30 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to C&F Storage on state Route 274 in Jackson Township on a report a building was broken into.

-8:08 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to a property in the 2500 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report vehicles’ tires had been flattened the previous night.

MONDAY

-4:24 p.m.: threats and harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report in the 19800 block of Elton Road in Perry Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

-12:11 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 800 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-4:32 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 2000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-3:19 p.m.: fire. Deputies and Port Jefferson Fire responded to a vehicle fire in the 18600 block of McCloskey School Road in Green Township.

-7:21 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, deputies and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 2700 block of Fort Recovery Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

