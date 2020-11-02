Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:17 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township on a report of harassing text messages.

–2:07 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted OSP at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75 south.

SUNDAY

-8:35 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 500 block of East Main Street in Salem Township on a report a protection order had been violated.

-5:12 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of money in the 10900 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-12:48 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on a report of the theft of a necklace.

-9:37 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down in the roadway in the 13000 block of Ailes Road.

-9:16 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 21600 block of Lane Street in Salem Township on a report of a scam call.

SATURDAY

-10:17 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report cars were trespassing at SAS Custom Holsters on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

-10:12 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of state Route in Cynthian Township on the report of loud neighbors.

-8:50 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report neighbors were setting off explosives.

-6:19 p.m.: trashing dumping. Deputies responded to a report clothes and mail was on the side of the road in the 9000 block of Smalley Road in Washington Township.

-11:23 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:51 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 3000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-11:04 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on a report a door looked kicked-in and a dog was running loose.

-4:22 p.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to a report of a school bus passing in the 18000 block of state Route 47.

-4:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township on a report of a scam call.

-3:54 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 2500 block of state Route 29 in Clinton Township on a report of the theft of a misuse of a credit card.

Village log

SATURDAY

-1:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to a report of a crash at Speedway on East Main Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

–8:30 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Elm Street in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

–10:24 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

-10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-8:56 p.m.: crash with injuries. Maplewood Fire responded to Logan County on the report of a crash.

–3:58 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 5500 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-11:30 a.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 800 block of Park Street in Clinton Township for a mutual aid box alarm fire call.

-11:25 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue in Clinton Township.

FRIDAY

-11:31 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 4800 block of Dormire Road in Green Township.

-10:33 p.m.: vehicle fire. Maplewood and Port Jefferson Fire Departments and deputies responded to a report a truck was on fire at Fort Loramie Swanders and Pasco Montra Roads.

-7:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-4:24 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 9700 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

