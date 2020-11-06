Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-12:50 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on a trespassing report.
-12:20 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to threat report via Facebook in the 6100 block of Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township.
THURSDAY
-5:33 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the Riverside Carry Out on Riverside Drive on a report of thefts.
WEDNESDAY
-4:13 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 4600 block of Wyoming Drive in Washington Township.
Village log
FRIDAY
-1:02 p.m.: assault. Botkins Police is investigating an alleged assault.
-8:09 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at the village of Jackson Center.
THURSDAY
-4:03 p.m.: assault. Botkins Police is investigating an alleged assault.
-1:15 p.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police responded to a trespassing report in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-7:26 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 1900 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.
-7:09 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.
–5:58 p.m.: fire. Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren Township Fire Departments were dispatched to a house fire in 400 block of Debra Drive.
-3:41 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a four-vehicle crash at Fair and Schenk Roads in Clinton Township.
-2:56 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of South Liberty Way in McLean Township.
-12:52 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Logan County for a medical call.
WEDNESDAY
-11:31 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.
-8:52 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 400 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.
–5:30 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire were dispatched to Panel Control on Shue Drive for a fire alarm.