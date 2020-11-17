Police log

SUNDAY

-10:31 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a house key at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-9:11 p.m.: criminal trespass. Gregory D. Russell, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespassing charges after a trespassing was reported at The Wash House on East Court Street.

-8:08 p.m.: obstructing official business. Darryl James McNeal, 52, of Anna, was charged with obstructing official business.

-6:10 p.m.: burglary. A burglary in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue, resulting in the theft of two Addidas t-shirts, valued at $50, were reported stolen.

-3:02 p.m.: probation violation. Joseph Corner, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

SATURDAY

-11:37 p.m.: criminal damaging. A cellar door was reported damaged in the 400 block of East Poplar Street. The damage is set at $60.

FRIDAY

-4:39 p.m.: theft —without consent. The theft of a Nintendo Switch, valued at $400, and five Switch games, valued at $250, were reported in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:30 p.m.: domestic violence. Colt Scherer, 31, of DeGraff, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-11:09 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Douglas Lee Fessler, 54, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct and criminal trespass charges.

-7:45 a.m.: criminal damaging. A black 2008 Chevrolet was reported damaged in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue.

THURSDAY

-7:19 a.m.: criminal damaging. The northwest corner of a window was reported damaged in the 300 block of East South Street.

Crashes

Shonnon R. Wooten, 46, of Quincy, was arrested for OVI and cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash at Sunday 1:36 a.m.

Wooten was stopped facing the east for a traffic stop by a police officer on West Russell Road when she backed into the Sidney Police cruiser, driven by Officer William B. Anderson, 26, of Sidney. The collision caused damage to the cruiser’s front bumper.

• Bradley Mathew Maddy, 18, of St. Paris, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:46 p.m.

Maddy was traveling westbound on state Route 47 and when he attempted to change from the south lane into the south lane he hit the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Jazmin Teresa Aguirre, 27, of Sidney.

• Brandi Lee Abner, 19, of Fletcher, was cited assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:01 p.m.

Abner was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue when she struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was stopped in traffic, that was driven by Jessica M. DeWeese, 33, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:23 to 8:02 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-8:57 a.m. to 10:01 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to six fire calls.

-10:54 a.m.: wires down. Crews responded to a report of wires down,

-5:14 a.m. to 8:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

